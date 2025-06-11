Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Heavy to Moderate Rainfall in Kolhapur From June 12, Says IMD Expert

The monsoon is expected to regain momentum across Maharashtra starting tomorrow, Thursday, June 12. Retired IMD meteorologist Manikrao Khule has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall over the next five days, from June 12 to June 16. Particularly, heavy showers are likely during the three-day stretch from Saturday, June 14 to Monday, June 16. Currently, some farmers are considering early sowing. However, Khule advises waiting until after June 15, when the monsoon is expected to be fully active with adequate soil moisture and favorable conditions. Farmers are encouraged to make sowing decisions based on weather updates and their own judgment. That said, those with sufficient soil moisture and reliable irrigation systems may choose to sow at their own discretion within the next couple of days.

Farmers who began sowing 8 to 10 days ago following unseasonal rains in May are advised not to worry. Over the past 8 to 10 days, the monsoon has remained stalled over Pune and Mumbai, showing little progress. However, from Thursday, June 12, atmospheric conditions are expected to improve, enabling renewed monsoon activity and movement. This period also coincides with the Mrigashira Nakshatra, signaling a promising spell of rainfall for the state.