Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Cyclone Shakti Alert As Heavy Rains Expected Till October 7

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone warning for Maharashtra as a weather system in the Arabian Sea intensifies into Cyclone Shakhti. The advisory, active from October 3 to 7 has warning of heavy rains, strong winds, and rough sea conditions, which covers-Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.The wind speed, reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, is likely to prevail over the North Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5. The wind speed may increase depending on the cyclone's intensity. The Sea conditions are very rough, with rough seas expected along the nothern Maharashtra coast until October 5.

Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea. Coastal authorities are also on high alert for the possibility of storm surges and sea water intrusion in low-lying coastal belts.The weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in interior Maharashtra, especially over East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, over the next four days. North Konkan is likely to experience intense downpours, increasing the risk of local flooding in urban and low-lying areas. Meteorologists attribute the surge in rainfall intensity to moisture-laden winds and dense cloud formation as the cyclone interacts with the monsoon trough across western India.

With Cyclone Shakhti expected to bring intense rainfall and powerful winds through October 7 (Tuesday), disaster management teams and local bodies across the Konkan coast are on standby. The IMD has maintained close monitoring of the system’s path and intensity, emphasizing that further warnings or adjustments to the forecast will be issued as the situation evolves.