Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Alerts for Konkan, Ghats, and Other Regions

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, has issued a weather alert for Goa and the Konkan region. While addressing the alarming weather conditions around Maharashtra. The weather prediction agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places of the Konkan and Goa regions. Areas like Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad, and Kolhapur, along with Mumbai and its suburbs, are witnessing sustained downpours. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan-Goa and the ghat areas of South Madhya Maharashtra over the coming hours.

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of North Madhya Maharashtra. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) July 4, 2025

Additionally, heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places in North Madhya Maharashtra, adding to the alert status across the state.In the next 3 to 4 hours, moderate to heavy rain is likely in parts of Palghar district, as well as in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, where intermittent rainfall is already underway. IMD has also forecast light to moderate rain in several locations across Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, and Satara.

Suburban regions such as Kalyan and Badlapur witnessed heavy rainfall from Thursday night into early Friday morning. Steady rain continues in the suburbs, while Mumbai is receiving scattered, yet intense, showers. Residents are advised to stay updated with local alerts and take necessary precautions, especially in low-lying and landslide-prone areas.