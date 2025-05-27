Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for These Regions Amid Heavy Rains

Surprising the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon has arrived in Maharashtra nearly a week ahead of its usual schedule. On the very first day of its onset, several parts of Maharashtra experienced intense rainfall. The IMD has forecasted that the intensity of rainfall will increase over the next 6-7 days, with the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rains in some parts of the state. According to the IMD, a low to moderate pressure area has developed over the northwestern Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Odisha. This pressure zone is expected to gradually move northwards, with clearer developments likely over the next 48 hours. In view of the developing system, the IMD has issued a red alert for Maharashtra and three other coastal states.

States including Maharashtra (on the western coastline), Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and parts of central Maharashtra are expected to experience very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the next 6 to 7 days. Between May 27 and May 30, Kerala is likely to receive torrential rain. On May 27, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Konkan and parts of central Maharashtra’s Western Ghats region, coastal Karnataka, the ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, and adjacent zones.

From May 27 to June 2, parts of central Maharashtra and the Konkan region are expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. Wind speeds during this period are predicted to range from 40 to 50 km/h. In Marathwada, wind speeds may rise further to 50–60 km/h between May 27 and May 29. The IMD has urged citizens and authorities in the affected regions to stay alert and take necessary precautions to prevent damage and ensure safety.