Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Other Districts for Next 3 Days

Maharashtra Weather Forecast: After taking a brief pause following heavy rainfall in May, the southwest monsoon is likely to regain strength in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for the next three days across various parts of Maharashtra. Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are expected to bring light to moderate rain in many regions. A yellow alert has been issued for over 30 districts, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Farmers have been advised to remain alert.

According to the IMD, weather conditions in the state are changing again. The forecast suggests that districts in Konkan, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha will receive rain accompanied by thunder and gusty winds.

In the last few days, parts of the state experienced hot and humid conditions due to a slowdown in monsoon activity. However, cloud cover has started returning to several regions, and temperature fluctuations have increased.

Districts under Yellow Alert

Konkan: Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri

Central Maharashtra: Pune (including ghat areas), Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Ahmednagar

Marathwada: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Hingoli, Parbhani, Dharashiv

Vidarbha: Nagpur, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal, Washim, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Bhandara

Reason Behind the Rain

A cyclonic circulation has formed over northern parts of Gujarat and northern Bangladesh. This has caused instability in the atmosphere, directly affecting Maharashtra. The monsoon flow from the Arabian Sea to the Bay of Bengal has currently stalled and is expected to progress soon.

When and How Will It Rain?

Rain showers are more likely in the afternoon or evening.

The day may start with sunshine, but weather will turn cloudy later with possible lightning and gusty winds.

Wind speeds may reach 30 to 40 kilometres per hour in some areas.

Advice for Farmers