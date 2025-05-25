Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Other Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), predicting light to moderate rainfall on Saturday, May 25. The weather department scaled down the forecast warning from orange alert to yellow alert. IMD forecast expecting light to moderate showers, thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds at isolated placesin Mumbai, Thane and Palghar till Tuesday, May 27. Red alert for Raigad district in Maharashtra has also been changed to orange. Downgraded weather forecast follows intense pre-monsoon activity across the Konkan coast and indicates an early onset of the southwest monsoon for the city and suburbs.

Mumbai's official monsoon onset date is June 11. The weather warnings changed because the cyclonic system remains too far south to significantly affect the city's weather. Less rainfall was observed on Thursday (May 22), after which an orange alert was issued, as per the weather experts, reported The Times of India.

Meanwhile, low-pressure areas are forming over the east-central coast of the Arabian Sea off the south Konkan coast until Friday morning. The cyclonic circulation over the sea may intensify into a depression within 24 hours.

South Mumbai experienced 6.1 mm of rainfall on Friday, and no showers were recorded in the suburbs. Owing to the prevailing weather conditions, however, relative humidity has been very high, with the Colaba and Santacruz observatories registering 94% and 88% humidity, respectively.

"The Depression over East central Arabian Sea and adjoining south Konkan coast moved slowly eastwards with a speed of 5 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 1130 Hrs IST of today, the 24thMay 2025 close to south Konkan coast near latitude 17.00 N &longitude 73.30 E, close to Ratnagiri. Latest observations indicate that the depression is crossing the coast.After the landfall, it is likely to continue to move eastwards across Madhya Maharashtra and weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area during next 24 hours," said IMD.

A part from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Regional Meteorological Center in Mumbai, issued yellow alert to Raigad, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ghats of Nasik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Ghats of Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal predicting thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds with speed of 40-50 KMPH likely at isolated places.