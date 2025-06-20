Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain in Thane, Palghar, Mumbai, Pune Ghat Areas; Ratnagiri's Jagbudi River at Warning Level

Maharashtra is continuously experiencing light to heavy rainfall in many parts of region from past few days. In the last 24 hours (till the morning of June 20, 2025), Ratnagiri district has received 41.7 mm of rain. Thane district has recorded the highest rainfall of 41.6 mm, Palghar 41.6 mm, Raigad district 40.1 mm and Mumbai Suburban district 31.7 mm. The Meteorological Department has now forecasted heavy rains for the next two days.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at some places in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Konkan on June 20, while severe heavy rain is likely to occur at some places. The intensity of the rain is likely to decrease slightly on June 21, and moderate rain will continue. Sindhudurg district is also expected to receive heavy rains on both days. A high wave warning has been issued for the Konkan coast through the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and small boats have been advised not to venture into the sea. Today, on June 20, there is a possibility of very heavy rain in the ghat areas of Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara, while on June 21, there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places.

Today's rainfall statistics

Thane 41.6, Raigad 40.1, Ratnagiri 41.7, Sindhudurg 24.2, Palghar 41.6, Nashik 27.4, Dhule 1.5, Nandurbar 4, Jalgaon 3.4, Ahilyanagar 8.4, Pune 28, Solapur 2, Satara 26.5, Sangli 5.4, Kolhapur 17.4, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 7.2, Jalna 5.5, Beed 4.8, Latur 0.6, Dharashiv 3.3, Nanded 3.7, Parbhani 3, Hingoli 7.8, Buldhana 6.5, Akola 11.6, Washim 7.6 Amravati 12, Yavatmal 9.7, Wardha 10.7, Nagpur 5.9, Bhandara 3.2, Gondia 3.9, Chandrapur 2.6 and Gadchiroli districts recorded 1.7 mm of rainfall.

Jagbudi River in Ratnagiri District is at Warning Level

Jagbudi River in Ratnagiri District is at Warning Level. Due to heavy rainfall in Pune Division, Khadakwasla Dam Mutha River is discharging 15,092 cusecs, Bundgarden Dam Pune-24,416 cusecs, Bhima River Daund Pool is discharging 10,833 cusecs, Ghod River Ghod Dam is discharging 4,000 cusecs, Kanher Dam Satara is discharging 500 cusecs, Venna River-1,000 cusecs and villages along the river banks are on alert. Godavari River in Nashik District is discharging 22,345 cusecs from Nandur Madhmeshwar Dam, Sina River - 289 cusecs from Sina Dam.