Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms, Lightning in Several Districts From May 16–20

The Regional Meteorological Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Mumbai issued yellow and orange alerts for several districts in Maharashtra, predicting unusual weather for the upcoming days. As per the IMD, Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) and light to medium rainfall are likely at isolated places in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha districts from May 16 to 20, 2025.

मध्य महाराष्ट्रातील जिल्ह्यांमध्ये तुरळक ठिकाणी विजांच्या कडकडाटासह वादळ, सोसाट्याचा वारा (50-60 किमी प्रतितास वेग) आणि मध्यम पाऊस पडण्याची शक्यता आहे. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) May 16, 2025

In its latest weather forecast, IMD issued a yellow alert for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Nasik, Gahats of Nasik, Ghats of Kolhapur, Kolhapur, Ghats of Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Wardha and Yavatmal, expected thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (40- 50 kmph) at isolated places.

Mumbai Weather Update

Local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours. Partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with light to moderate rain and gusty wind (30-40 kmph) towards afternoon/evening at isolated pockets in city and suburbs. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) May 16, 2025

The weather department said a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rain and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) towards afternoon/evening at isolated pockets in Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours.

The IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Pune, Satara, Raigad and Nashik for the next three to four hours. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds, lightning and thundershowers is expected in the state for the next four hours.

The pressure in the Bay of Bengal is expected to form a cyclone named 'Shakti' on May 23. It is likely to land between May 24 and 28 and bring heavy rainfall to Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and adjoining areas.