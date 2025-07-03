Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Orange Alert Issued for Several Districts, Flood Warnings for Ghat and Konkan Regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert of moderate rainfall for four districts in southern Maharashtra-Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Kolhapur. Torrential rains continue to lash Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra, causing rivers to swell and leading to widespread flooding across the region. In the last 24 hours alone, the district recorded an average of 139.87 mm of rainfall, with Kankavli bearing the brunt at 220 mm — the highest in the region. The intense rainfall has severely disrupted daily life. Several key roads have been inundated, prompting authorities to close them to traffic as a safety measure.



Emergency services and disaster response teams have been deployed in flood-prone areas to assist affected residents. Riverbanks have overflowed in multiple locations, and residents living along the banks have been placed on high alert. Maharashtra is expected to witness widespread above-normal rainfall in July 2025. In Maharashtra, rainfall intensity remains strong in the Konkan and Ghat areas, leading to an orange alert being issued for these regions, while a yellow alert is noted in Nashik and Madhya Maharashtra. The Ghat regions of Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, and Kolhapur will experience the most severe rainfall. In addition, a yellow alert indicating light to moderate rainfall has been issued for Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, and nine other districts across the state.

