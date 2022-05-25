Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Rain forecast in Maha today, check out weather updates of important cities

According to the meteorological department, western disturbances are affecting various parts of the state, including Mumbai. Therefore, maximum temperature is being recorded below 40 degrees in most of the districts of Maharashtra. The minimum temperature is also reported to be around 25 degrees. In such a situation, the sky is likely to be cloudy and rainy for the next few days. This will provide relief from the heat for the time being. On the other hand, the air quality index in Maharashtra is reported in the 'good to medium' category in most cities. Let's find out what the weather will be like in major districts of Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Mumbai

In Mumbai, the maximum temperature is expected to be 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum 28 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. There will be cloudy weather and light rain. Cloudy weather and occasional rain is expected till May 30. The air quality index is reported at 65 in the 'satisfactory' category.

Pune

Pune is expected to have a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius. It will be partly cloudy in the afternoon. The weather will remain the same till May 31. The air quality index in the 'satisfactory' category is recorded at 57.

Nagpur

The maximum temperature in Nagpur is expected to be 40 degrees Celsius and the minimum 25 degrees Celsius. The sky will be partly cloudy. It is also likely to rain with thunderstorms. The weather will remain the same till May 31. At the same time, the air quality index is 129, which falls in the 'moderate' category.

Nashik

The maximum temperature in Nashik is expected to be 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum 23 degrees Celsius. There will be cloudy weather and light rain. The weather will be clear on May 26, 27 and 28. Cloudy weather is expected on May 29 and 30. The air quality index is 109 in the 'medium' range.

Aurangabad

Aurangabad is expected to have a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 23 degrees Celsius. The weather will be clear on Wednesday and Thursday. After that, light clouds will appear in the sky till May 30. The air quality index is 43 in the 'good' category.

