Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Red Issues Alert for Ratnagiri and Raigad As Monsoon Intensity Across State

Maharashtra is witnessing a renewed spell of heavy rainfall, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a Red Alert for Ratnagiri and Raigad districts for the next 24 hours. In response, emergency services including NDRF and SDRF teams have been placed on high alert across the state. Additionally, an Orange Alert has been issued for six districts: Palghar, Thane, Pune Ghat region, Satara Ghat, Kolhapur Ghat, and Sindhudurg. The IMD has warned of intense rainfall activity in these areas, urging local authorities to remain vigilant.

Rainfall Stats and Casualties

Rainfall has been reported in most parts of the state, though the overall progress of the monsoon remains sluggish. Flood conditions are currently under control, according to officials.

In the past 24 hours:

Ratnagiri received 88.1 mm of rain

Raigad recorded 65.3 mm

Sindhudurg saw 53.8 mm

Thane received 29.6 mm

Yavatmal measured 17.5 mm

Tragically, lightning strikes claimed 8 lives — 1 each in Dhule, Nashik, Nandurbar, and Amravati, and 4 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. An additional 10 people were injured.

Sina Dam Fills Up in June for the First Time in Four Decades

In a rare occurrence, the Sina Dam near Nimgaon Gangarda in Ahilyanagar district has filled to capacity in June itself, the first time this has happened in 40 years. Officials attribute this to unusually heavy pre-monsoon rains in the upper catchment areas during May. Water has now started overflowing from the spillway, confirmed Tehsildar Guru Birajdar.

Mumbai Sees Steady Showers, Yellow Alert Issued

Mumbai experienced continuous rainfall from Saturday evening, accompanied by thunder and lightning. The IMD issued a Yellow Alert for the city. Though rainfall intensity decreased on Sunday morning, no incidents of major waterlogging were reported, according to municipal officials.