Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Severe Thunderstorms with Heavy Rainfall Expected Across Marathwada, and Konkan

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert forecasting severe thunderstorms across various regions of Maharashtra, including Marathwada, South Konkan-Goa, North Konkan, and Madhya Maharashtra. Residents are advised to remain cautious and take necessary precautions due to expected extreme weather conditions. According to the alert, Marathwada is likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph, along with heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The situation is expected to be more intense in the districts of South Konkan-Goa, where thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds (50-60 kmph), and heavy to very heavy rainfall are forecasted. Isolated locations may also witness extremely heavy rainfall, which could lead to waterlogging and local flooding. Similarly, North Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra are also likely to be affected by thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds up to 50-60 kmph, with heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in isolated areas. Authorities have urged the public to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid taking shelter under trees, and remain updated through official weather advisories. Farmers, fishermen, and travelers are particularly advised to exercise caution.