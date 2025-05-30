Maharashtra Weather Forecast: State Sees Temporary Break in Rains After Intense Downpour

After days of intense rainfall across various parts of Maharashtra, the state is now witnessing a sudden pause in the monsoon activity. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the next few days are likely to bring light to moderate showers in many districts, replacing the recent spells of heavy rain. A low-pressure area has developed over the northwestern Bay of Bengal, while a cyclonic circulation has formed over the Rajasthan region. These weather patterns are expected to influence rainfall distribution across the state. Over the next four days, some areas may experience dry spells and rising temperatures, causing discomfort due to increased humidity and heat.

On May 29, the low-pressure system began affecting weather conditions in the adjoining states. The IMD predicts rainfall in Konkan, Goa, and Vidarbha till May 30, after which rainfall intensity in these regions is expected to decline slightly. While no major changes are forecast over the next 24 hours, temperatures are likely to drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius subsequently. In contrast, central India may see a rise in temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees over the next three days.

Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for the next four days in the districts of Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal. These areas may experience thunderstorms, lightning, and wind speeds up to 50 km/h. The strong winds could sustain the momentum of the ongoing showers, prolonging wet conditions until the end of the week.

Flooding and Disruptions in Rural Regions

The last 48 hours saw torrential rains disrupt life in Konkan, parts of western Maharashtra, and several rural areas. Flooding led to the isolation of villages in some regions, although Mumbai, Thane, and surrounding suburbs experienced only intermittent light showers. Light rainfall is expected to continue today in Navi Mumbai, Panvel, and the Kalyan-Dombivli areas.

Beed district recorded some of the heaviest rainfall, with rivers overflowing near the village of Surdithot in Wadwani taluka, severing connections to around 15 villages. Amravati's Tivsa town also reported significant downpours.

While the southwest monsoon made an early onset in Maharashtra this year, its current pace has slowed. The IMD now suggests a possible delay in the monsoon's arrival in Vidarbha.



Dharashiv District Submerged

In Dharashiv district, heavy rains battered Bhum, Washi, and Tuljapur talukas. Within just half an hour, roads were submerged, and several streets resembled flowing rivers. Residents in the region are facing major disruptions due to waterlogging and flash flooding.

With varying weather conditions across Maharashtra, authorities continue to monitor the evolving monsoon pattern and urge citizens to stay updated with official weather advisories.