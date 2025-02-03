Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Temperatures Expected To Drop by 1–2 Degrees Celsius Over Next 10 Days

Maharashtra is expected to experience no rainfall from February 1 to 5, as the previously anticipated strong eastern winds carrying moisture towards the state have weakened. Alternating cyclonic winds are currently stable only over Orissa, with wind speeds ranging from 30 to 35 km per hour in the B subdivision. As a result, the chances of rain have faded, leaving only a possibility of scattered rain and cloudy skies.

The sky in Maharashtra is expected to remain clear. As a result, the minimum temperature in the morning is likely to drop by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius over the next 10 days, until Wednesday, February 12 (Magh Purnima). This will lead to cold mornings across the state, with fluctuations in temperature during the coming days.

The minimum temperature is expected to drop by 2 degrees, but it will still remain 2 degrees above normal. In the past, cloudy weather had caused temperatures to be 3 to 5 degrees Celsius higher. However, due to the recent 2-degree drop, the overall minimum temperature is now about 2 degrees above average. This temperature decrease will be particularly noticeable in the eight districts of Central Maharashtra—Khandesh, Nashik, Nagar, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur—where the temperature drop is expected to be more pronounced.

Maharashtra typically experiences 5-7 days of cold wave in February, and with this year's La Nina, a similar cold wave is expected in February 2025.

Currently, in Konkan (including Mumbai), the morning minimum temperature ranges between 18-21°C, and the maximum temperature is between 28-32°C, offering pleasant weather slightly below normal. This pattern is expected to continue for the next 10 days.

In the rest of Maharashtra, the morning minimum temperature ranges from 15-18°C (except for Solapur and Kolhapur at 19°C), with maximum temperatures between 32-35°C (excluding Mahabaleshwar at 29.5°C). Many districts are experiencing temperatures 2-4°C above normal, leading to warmer afternoons. However, temperatures are expected to decrease further over the next 10 days.