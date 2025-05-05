Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Unseasonal Rainfall, Thunderstorms Likely in Mumbai and Other Districts as IMD Issues Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued weather alerts for various districts of Maharashtra on Monday, May 5. Light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms for Mumbai have been predicted. The IMD has issued an orange alert for parts of Vidharbha (Chandrapur and Gadhchiroli) along with a yellow alert for Thane, Palghar, Pune, Nashik, Jalgaon, Satara, parts of Vidharbha, and Marathwada.

Light rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan -Goa,Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty wind speeds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of North Konkan, North Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada.

Mumbai is likely to receive light rain on Monday afternoon, which can provide some relief from scorching heat. The maximum temperature is predicted to be around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature expected to be 26 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, May 6, the weather department said that thunderstorms, light to moderate rain and winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour in city and suburbs.

Also Read | Nashik Weather Update: Temperature Drops After Days of Heatwave, Rainfall Likely Till May 10.

"In Northwest India, mostly due to western disturbance, thunderstorm activity...along with light to moderate rainfall activity. We are also expecting heavy rainfall spell for two days over the northern part of Gujarat and Rajasthan. Delhi-NCR, we are expecting light rain with wind speed 30-40 km/hr for the next two days," said IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar.

Meanwhile, rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely to persist for the next seven days across Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Isolated hailstorms are expected, especially in Uttarakhand (May 5-6), with thundersqualls (wind speeds up to 70 kmph) forecast for Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Rajasthan through May 7.

Realised weather during past 24 hours till 0830 hours IST of today, the 05th May 2025



❖ Thunderstorm accompanied with Squally/Gusty winds with speed 70-110 kmph prevailed at some places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, West Madhya Pradesh, West Rajasthan, East Uttar… pic.twitter.com/sgDsw2IyNf — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 5, 2025

Showers, thunderstorms, and hailstorms will continue over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha till May 7, after which the intensity is expected to decrease. Odisha may see isolated heavy rainfall on May 5.

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squally/gusty winds are likely over Gujarat and southwest Rajasthan from May 5 to 8, with very heavy rainfall possible in Gujarat on May 7 and 8. Hailstorm activity is also likely in Gujarat on May 5.