Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Yellow Alert Issued for Nagpur, Amravati and Other Districts; Check Details

Maharashtra Weather Forecast: The monsoon arrived early in Maharashtra this year and made a strong start. However, the intensity of rainfall is now decreasing. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for some districts while the agriculture department has advised farmers to pause sowing in certain areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon’s strength is expected to reduce across the state in the coming days. The first week of June is unlikely to provide favourable conditions for the progress of the monsoon. But the monsoon is likely to become active again after June 12.

On May 31, a yellow alert has been issued for districts in Vidarbha including Amravati, Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara and Gondia. These areas may experience storms accompanied by thunder and strong winds today. The weather department has urged residents to take necessary precautions.

Elsewhere in the state light rainfall is expected at isolated places. The IMD’s extended forecast shows rainfall will remain below normal between June 1 and June 5.

The agriculture department has advised farmers not to rush into sowing given the current weather conditions. There is a risk of wastage of seeds and fertilisers as the soil has not yet received sufficient moisture. Farmers are recommended to complete their land preparation work in advance.