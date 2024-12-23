Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Yellow Alert Issued for North-Central Region, Light Rain Expected from December 26 – Check Details Here

Maharashtra is experiencing significant weather changes as fluctuating temperatures are expected over the next 24 hours. The state could witness light rain in some areas, with a rise in minimum temperatures in regions like Dhule, Parbhani, and Niphad. These areas may see an increase in temperatures by two to three degrees Celsius.

A Yellow Alert has been issued for north-central Maharashtra and western Madhya Pradesh from December 26. Light to moderate rain are expected in parts of these regions.

Anupam Kashyapi, Head Weather Forecaster and Crop Advisor at IMD, Pune, wrote on X, "Yellow Alert from 26 Dec in North-Central Maharastra,West-MP: WD(from around 26)& it's possible interaction(with S-ly wind);Light to isol moderate rain(TS,Ln)likely in dists of W-MP.Isol light rain likely in N-Cntrl Maharastra(Dhule, Nandurbr,Nasik,Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar& in Pune)."

Most parts of Maharashtra are currently reporting temperatures above 10 degrees Celsius. Solapur is recording the highest temperatures in the state. Last week, the state recorded some of the lowest temperatures of the winter season, but temperatures are now starting to rise.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has caused a reduction in the cold wave intensity and a rise in temperatures. The weather department has forecast significant changes in the coming days.

Due to the western disturbance, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy from December 25, while light rains are expected in the state from December 26 to 28. Not only this, the thickness of the clouds will also cause more heat and humidity in the coastal area will increase the problems.