Maharashtra Weather Report: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Mumbai, Pune in Next 24 Hours; Orange Alert for Raigad, Thane

Maharashtra is experiencing heavy to moderate rainfall across the state from past few days. Mumbai, Thane, Konkan and Pune are among the worst affected areas and as per the weather forecast these scenario will continue on Sunday as well as IMD has issued waring of heavy rainfall in these areas. Mumbai and Thane districts is likely to receive heavy rainfall for next 24 hours. A red alert has been issued for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts as well and heavy rain has been predicted in some parts of these districts.

Orange Alert has been issued for Raigad and Thane districts with heavy to very heavy rain, lightning, and winds upto 50-60 kmph. While Mumbai is under Yellow alert with heavy rain, lightning, and winds of up to 60 kmph which is expected in the next 24 hours. Following the signs of heavy rainfall the Meteorological Department advises citizens to avoid traveling in ghats and coastal areas during this period and urged to stay indoors.

Pune city is also experiencing heavy rainfall from Friday morning resulting in water-logging in several areas making difficult for citizens to travel specially in parts of Chandni Chowk. Mumbai's Kalyan Dombivli and Badlapur also experienced heavy rains with Malang road near Kalyan and the road near the H ward office in Dombivli reportedly flooded.

In Buldhana district, Mehekar and Lonar taluka are being battered by a storm and heavy rain, turning agricultural land into a lake and shocking residents with stormy winds.