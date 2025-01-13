Maharashtra Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies as Temperatures Drop Across the State

Cold weather in the state has become more intense over the past few days, although some areas have experienced intermittent rainfall. Previously, cloudy skies had helped to raise temperatures, keeping the minimum above 10 degrees Celsius. However, starting today, temperatures are expected to drop again, leading to colder conditions.

North India is currently facing a cold wave. At the same time, a cyclonic circulation is active in the Bay of Bengal near the Sri Lankan coast, and another is located over North Rajasthan and nearby regions. Strong westerly winds, blowing at about 140 knots, are affecting North India, which is reducing the cold and causing dense fog.

Dhule recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius. Today, the skies are clear across the state, and starting tomorrow, temperatures are expected to drop further, increasing the cold.

After months of anticipation, the La Niña phenomenon has finally emerged in the Pacific Ocean. However, it is very weak and is expected to last only until the end of March, about two and a half months. Due to its weak intensity, La Niña is unlikely to have a significant impact on India or the global climate.