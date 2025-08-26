Maharashtra Weather Update: Ganeshotsav Festivities in Mumbai, Pune and Other Parts of State May Face Rain Disruptions as IMD Issues Alert Till August 30

Maharashtra recently witnessed extremely heavy rainfall between August 17 and August 21, which caused significant damage across the state. Several villages were severely affected by floods, leaving residents struggling with losses. Over the last two to three days, however, rainfall activity had subsided, providing much-needed relief. Now, fresh forecasts suggest that the state will once again face intense showers. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), both Pune and Mumbai are likely to experience heavy downpours during the Ganeshotsav celebrations. Citizens have been urged to remain alert as similar conditions are expected across the ghat regions as well. Bikram Singh, Head of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai, predicts very near normal rainfall activity in the Maharashtra region for the next 4-5 days during the Ganeshotsav.

He said since Ganeshotsav is an important festival and the monsoon season is ongoing, we are expecting near-normal rainfall activity over the next four to five days. Intermittent showers are likely, with chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall tomorrow and the day after, mainly in isolated areas of the Ghat region. A similar forecast has been issued for Konkan and Goa. Mumbai may also see isolated heavy rains, but overall, light to moderate showers are expected. Hence, no significant weather activity is anticipated during this period.

VIDEO | Bikram Singh, Head of Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai predicts very near normal rainfall activity in Maharashtra region for next 4-5 days during the Ganeshotsav.



He says, "Important festival is there, rainy season is there, so near normal activity, intermittent… pic.twitter.com/nC761o53m7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 26, 2025

The IMD’s latest prediction highlights the formation of a fresh low-pressure belt, which could further intensify rainfall activity in the coming days. Along with Pune and Mumbai, the Western Ghats are also expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rain. Coastal Konkan has been placed under a yellow alert for the next five days, with warnings of intense rainfall in some areas. In addition, central Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and several parts of the state are likely to witness heavy downpours over the next four days. Authorities have appealed to citizens to exercise caution during this period.

Also Read: New Twist In Noida Dowry Case: Viral CCTV Clip Shows Husband Wasn’t Home During Fire, Cops Probe

Vidarbha, which had already been battered by heavy rain earlier this month, faces renewed concerns with another IMD warning issued for the region. Officials fear that more rain could worsen the situation, affecting agriculture and local livelihoods. Meanwhile, Kolhapur district is also on the radar, with forecasts pointing towards heavy showers in certain parts. These developments have raised worries among farmers, many of whom are still reeling from crop losses during the earlier spell of incessant rain. The government and local administrations have been advised to prepare for possible flooding and disruption in affected areas.

The weather department has extended its alerts beyond Maharashtra, forecasting intense rainfall across several other states as well. Parts of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience heavy showers in the coming three to four days. The widespread impact is being linked to the newly formed low-pressure system, which is likely to drive stronger monsoon activity across central and western India. With farmers already facing extensive losses from the previous rains, another round of severe weather poses serious risks to agriculture. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as preparations are being made to minimize damage.