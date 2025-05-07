Maharashtra Weather Update: Hailstorm and Thunderstorm Alerts for Multiple Districts, Yellow Alert for Mumbai and Konkan

Many parts of Maharashtra experienced unseasonal rain which gave relief from the heatwave but affected farmers as crops have been damaged. Following the sudden rain showers, Meteorological Department has warned of hailstorms along with stormy winds in Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra today.

Cyclonic winds are affecting South Telangana and nearby regions. A low-pressure area extends from Tamil Nadu to the Gulf of Mannar, causing cloudy conditions in Maharashtra. Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Madhya Maharashtra are experiencing sporadic rains. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Pune, Satara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Jalna, and Beed due to anticipated heavy rains and hailstorms.

Yellow Alert for Mumbai Thane, Ratnagiri

A yellow alert is in effect for Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg (Konkan), Nandurbar, Dhule, Kolhapur, Sangli, and Solapur (Madhya Maharashtra) due to expected thunderstorms. Palghar district has experienced unseasonal rains and gusty winds, with heavy rainfall causing damage to homes in rural areas, particularly in the western part of the district, while the eastern part received lighter rainfall.