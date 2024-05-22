Maharashtra Weather Update: Heat Wave Predicted in Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Pune from Today

Pune: Pre-monsoon rains have lashed Pune for the last two to three days. The Met department has predicted rain accompanied by gusty winds on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Pune from Wednesday, as predicted by senior meteorologist Dr Anupam Kashyapi.

The Monsoon has now entered the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. From there, the monsoon is very likely to cover parts of the Bay of Bengal and parts of the southeast Arabian Sea in the next two days, the IMD said. Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation has developed from Haryana to Marathwada. Due to this, rain with gusty winds has been forecast in some districts of Marathwada and Western Maharashtra on Tuesday evening.

Rain has been warned in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Goa, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Hingoli, Parbhani, Jalna, Beed, Washim and Yavatmal districts. A yellow alert has also been issued in Vidarbha and Marathwada for the next two days. It has also warned of heatwave conditions in eastern Vidarbha.

Where's the heat wave?

From Wednesday, heatwave conditions have been warned in Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Nashik, Akola, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts. The weather is also likely to remain humid and hot during the day and night. The unseasonal rains will subside and the temperature will increase from Thursday (December 23), Dr Kashyapi added.

