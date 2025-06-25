Maharashtra Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Likely in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Pune Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for several districts in Maharashtra, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday, June 25. As per the latest forecast, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Pune are likely to receive light to moderate rains at isolated places within the next 3–4 hours.

Mumbaikars woke up today with a cloudy sky, and the weather department forecasted the possibility of heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs throughout the day. High tides are expected at 12.5 pm, measuring 4.71 meters, and again at 11:51 PM, measuring 4.01 meters. Low tides are expected at 6:09 PM, measuring 1.73 meters, followed by another low tide tomorrow morning at 5:57 AM, measuring 0.27 meters.

On Tuesday from 8 am to Wednesday 8 am, the city recorded 1.69 mm of rainfall, with Eastern Suburbs receiving 5.62 mm, while Western Suburbs reported 2.91 mm of rain. Despite the forecast of heavy rain, the past 24 hours have seen only light rainfall across the city and its suburbs.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of South Konkan and in Ghat areas of South Madhya Madhya Maharashtra.



Meanwhile, IMD has already issued an alert for heavy rainfall in western Maharashtra. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at the ghats of Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, and Nashik. Rain and thundershowers are likely in Marathwada and Vidarbha today.

Cloudy Weather in Navi Mumbai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Nanded, and Hingoli are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. Beed, Latur, and Dharashiv are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. Nagpur, Amravati, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Akola, Wardha, and Washim areas of Vidarbha are likely to receive lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next three days.