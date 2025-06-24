Maharashtra Weather Update: Heavy Rains Alert for Mumbai, Konkan and Other Districts for Next 5 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across the Konkan and Vidarbha regions over the next five days from June 24. Heavy to very heavy rain is also expected in Marathwada. Though Vidarbha received comparatively less rainfall initially, the intensity is expected to increase.

Several districts in the Konkan region, including Pune and Raigad, received intense rainfall on Tuesday morning, June 24. Pune has witnessed continuous heavy rains for the past two days, while Raigad experienced downpours accompanied by strong winds since last night. Talukas such as Alibaug, Murud, Pen, Mangaon and Roha reported waterlogging in low-lying areas. An orange alert has been issued for Raigad district, and residents have been advised to remain vigilant.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds 30-40 kmph with light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over Marathwada.



तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपया https://t.co/jw7yrf9chD भेट घ्या. pic.twitter.com/iH7qGeiYaL — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) June 23, 2025

Since the onset of the monsoon, various parts of the state have experienced persistent rain. Heavy rain warnings have been issued for Ratnagiri, Raigad, and Sindhudurg in Konkan, and for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar. Mumbai has seen intermittent heavy showers over the last two to three days. On Monday, IMD’s Colaba and Santacruz observatories each recorded 6 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. The IMD has issued a high tide warning for the period from 24 to 28 June, during which the sea is expected to experience high waves daily. High tides refer to waves exceeding 4.5 metres in height. The highest tide is expected on 26 June.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune Ghats; Yellow Alert for Mumbai and Surrounding Areas.

In Nandurbar district, the hilly areas have begun receiving heavy rainfall again after a two-day lull, particularly in the Satpura range. Small rivers are now swollen, posing risks of flooding.

Maharashtra: Heavy rain intensified in Sindhudurg, prompting an orange alert. Rivers and canals overflowed. A young man was swept away near Vasoli Bridge, Mangav Valley, during strong water flow, while his companion was rescued. Continuous rainfall persists across the district pic.twitter.com/EqQ2L0LG7W — IANS (@ians_india) June 24, 2025

In a tragic incident, a biker was swept away while trying to cross the Dogkonda bridge over the Curli River in Vasoli village, located in the Mangaon valley of Kudal taluka, as water overflowed due to heavy rains in the Sahyadri belt. The two youths were en route to Shivapur from Mangaon on a two-wheeler when they attempted to cross the flooded bridge at night. One of them was swept away, while the other managed to survive. Despite efforts by local villagers to search for the missing biker, he could not be found.