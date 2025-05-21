Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Alert for Heavy Rainfall With Thunderstorms From May 21 to 24

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for several districts of Maharashtra, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds for the next four days until May 24. As per the IMD, an upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the east central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast on May 21. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 22. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwards and intensify further.

According to weather expert Shubhangi Bhute, rainfall is expected to intensify in Maharashtra between May 221 and 24 due to the influence of the cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea. Districts such as South Konkan, South-central Maharashtra, and Mumbai will be impacted.

On Tuesday evening, the Regional Meteorological Center in Mumbai issued a nowcast warning. An expected Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and moderate to heavy spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 km/h is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during the next 3-4 hours.

Bhute said heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms in isolated pockets are possible. Gusty winds ranging from 30–40 km/h, and possibly higher, may also occur in affected areas.