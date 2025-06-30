Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar From June 30 to July 3; High Tide of 4.28 Meters Likely Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar on Wednesday, July 2. This alert forecasts heavy rainfall with winds at isolated places in these districts of Maharashtra. An orange alert was also sounded for Raigad district, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on the same day.

The weather department warned of heavy rainfall in the above districts from June 30 to July 3. IMD also issued a nowcast warning for today at 7 am, expecting light to moderate spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Mumbai, Nashik, Nandurbar, Nanded, Beed, Jalna, Dhule, Parbhani, Hingoli, Dharashiv, Pune during the next 3-4 hours.

Also Read | Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Shop in Oshiwara, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

In the past 24 hours from 8.30 am on Saturday (June 28) to 8.30 am Sunday (June 29), the Colaba observatory reported 5.8 mm of rain, while Santacruz recorded 6.8 mm of rain. The total rainfall by the IMD's local observatories was 591.4 mm and 511.2 mm, respectively.

According to the IMD officials, Southwest Monsoon covered the entire country on June 29, 2025 against the normal date of July 8, which is nine days earlier than usual, reported The Times of India.

High Tide Forecast

Mumbai will experience notable tidal activity on Monday with two high tides and two low tides throughout the day. The first high tide is expected at 2:57 AM, reaching a height of 3.48 meters (11.42 feet). The second high tide will occur later in the afternoon at 3:33 PM, rising even higher to 4.28 meters (14.04 feet).

Low tides are scheduled for 8:57 AM and 10:13 PM, with water levels receding to 1.1 meters (3.61 feet) and 1.44 meters (4.72 feet) respectively. Coastal areas, especially those prone to flooding, are advised to remain alert during these tidal events.