Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for 4 to 5 Days From Today Onwards

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted Mumbai and its neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts and many other parts of Maharashtra are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next four to five days.

The Met office on Friday, August 23, issued an orange alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Konkan from August 24 (Saturday) onwards.

“The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in some areas of Mumbai city and its suburbs in the next 3-4 hours. Citizens are advised to be cautious,” the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in an SMS alert to citizens on Saturday morning.

Mumbai Braces for Heavy Rainfall

The city is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday, according to the latest weather forecast. Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel during peak rain hours.

The city recorded a significant amount of rainfall between August 23 and 24, with the Central, Eastern, and Western suburbs receiving 10.58 mm, 24.19 mm, and 36.40 mm respectively.

High Tides Forecast:

Today (August 24): 2:56 PM - 4.38 meters.

Tomorrow (August 25): 3:43 AM - 4.18 meters.

Low Tides:

Today (August 24): 9:05 PM - 0.58 meters.

Tomorrow (August 25): 9:19 AM - 1.65 meters.