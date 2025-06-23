Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune Ghats; Yellow Alert for Mumbai and Surrounding Areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts of Maharashtra on Monday, June 23. The weather department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune Ghats and issued an orange alert. A yellow alert was issued for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, expecting heavy rainfall at few places.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the Dadar, Sion, Kurla, Chembur, Andheri, and Malad areas of Mumbai, with light to moderate showers in the morning. Local train services may be delayed, and waterlogging is likely in some areas as intense rainfall is expected in the afternoon. The weather will remain cloudy, with noticeable humidity and heat.

Palghar district recorded 19.8 mm of rainfall throughout the day on Saturday, while Ratnagiri received 16.3 mm, Chandrapur 12.3 mm, Thane 11.1 mm and Raigad 9.4 mm. Moderate to heavy rainfall continues in Dahanu, Boisar, Talasari, Vasai-Virar, and Jawhar. Fishing and boating have been banned due to increased wind speeds in coastal areas.

In Navi Mumbai (Vashi, Nerul, Panvel), the sky has been overcast since morning, and heavy rain is expected throughout the day. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are possible in the afternoon. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 29–30°C, while the minimum may stay between 27–28°C.

The Konkan region — especially Ratnagiri, Mahad, Chiplun, Khed, Deogad, Malvan, Vengurla, and Sawantwadi — has witnessed heavy rainfall. The Meteorological Department has predicted continued heavy rainfall across these areas today, with the sky remaining fully overcast.