Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Several Districts, Mumbai Skies Turn Cloudy

A low-pressure area is expected to form in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Karnataka on Thursday, May 22. As a result, Maharashtra to witness rainfall from Monday, May 19. The Konkan region and the Western Ghats may see heavy downpours during this period. Winds along the oast are expected to reach 35–45 km/h (22–28 mph) on Wednesday and Thursday, with gusts up to 55 km/h (34 mph).

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea, the low-pressure system will form on May 22 is expected to move northwards and may intensify further into Cyclone 'Shakti'. An orange alert has been issued for today, in areas including Nashik district and its Ghats, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Kolhapur and the Satara Ghats, predicting heavy rainfall with gusty winds speeds of 50–60 km/h (31–37 mph).

The orange alert continues on Tuesday (May 20) for the Pune Ghats, and remains in place for the Kolhapur Ghats until Thursday (May 29). In the Konkan region, an orange alert is in effect for Sindhudurg district from Tuesday to Thursday, for Ratnagiri on Wednesday (May 28) and Thursday (May 29), and for Raigad on Thursday.

These areas may see very heavy rain, thunderstorms and winds up to 60 km/h (37 mph). North Konkan is under a yellow alert until Thursday, with light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms expected.

Mumbai Weather Forecast

Generally cloudy sky with possibility of thunderstorm and light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs towards evening /night. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 34 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.