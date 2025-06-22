Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange and Yellow Alerts Across Multiple Districts for the Next Three Days

Rainfall has picked up in isolated areas of Konkan and Vidarbha, while Marathwada also shows favorable conditions. In Madhya Maharashtra, there are temporary pauses in the rain. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Pune’s ghat sections, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall along with strong gusty winds. The alert suggests potential disruptions due to intense showers and thunderstorm activity. Residents and travelers in the region are advised to stay cautious and monitor updates. The IMD emphasizes the possibility of localized flooding and landslides in hilly terrain due to persistent downpours.

Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar Among Regions Under Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain

Several parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Nashik ghat areas, Sindhudurg, Satara, and Kolhapur hills are likely to receive heavy rainfall, for which a Yellow Alert has been issued. In Marathwada, Parbhani, Hingoli, and Nanded districts are on alert today, indicating the possibility of significant rain activity. Similarly, in Vidarbha, districts like Nagpur, Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Nandurbar have been flagged for rain. Over the next three days, isolated rainfall is expected in parts of Madhya Maharashtra. These alerts aim to prepare residents for changing weather conditions and minimize the risks associated with localized rainfall and slippery roads.

Rain Intensity to Rise in Marathwada; Three-Day Forecast Highlights Growing Risk

According to forecasts from the Regional Meteorological Center in Mumbai, districts like Beed, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), and Jalna are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next 3 to 4 hours. Over the next three days, moderate to heavy showers are expected across Marathwada, with the rainfall intensity forecasted to increase sharply after two days. Rain-friendly conditions have developed across the coastal belt from South Konkan to Palghar and Mumbai. For Sindhudurg, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, an Orange Alert has been issued for Monday, signaling severe weather. Authorities urge residents to remain indoors where possible and avoid low-lying or flood-prone areas.

More Rain for Interior Maharashtra; Thunderstorms and Cloud Activity Intensify

Thunderclouds have been spotted up to 4.5 km high over Kalyan, Dombivli, and Palghar, suggesting possible moderate showers in the next 2–3 hours on June 22. The IMD advises people in these areas to stay vigilant, especially during peak travel hours. In addition to rainfall, the Regional Weather Center has predicted that maximum temperatures may rise by 2–3°C across Maharashtra. However, no major change in temperature is expected in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, or Marathwada. Interestingly, Vidarbha might see a temperature dip of 2–3°C in the coming days. The IMD has advised residents to follow real-time weather updates to stay informed and prepared.