Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert for Mumbai and Raigad; Orange Alert for Several Districts, State to Witness Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds

The monsoon has now strengthened across Maharashtra, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue heavy to extremely heavy rainfall warnings in multiple regions, including Konkan, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha. The IMD has reported a strong resurgence of monsoon activity, especially over Mumbai, Pune, and Ahilyanagar, with its advancement likely on June 14. Red alerts have been issued for Mumbai and Raigad districts today, and for Sindhudurg on Sunday, June 15. Heavy rainfall is predicted in Konkan between June 14 to 19, in Central Maharashtra on June 14 and 15, in Marathwada on June 17, and in Vidarbha between June 16 to 19.

Red Alert for Coastal Districts, Orange Alert in Interior Maharashtra

According to the IMD, the shift in the monsoon trough - from northwest Rajasthan through Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha to Marathwada - is likely to bring intense rainfall over Maharashtra, Goa, and the Konkan region over the next three days. Raigad and Ratnagiri districts may witness heavy rain with strong winds on Saturday and Sunday, prompting the IMD to issue a Red Alert. An Orange Alert has also been declared for Thane, Mumbai, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur for Saturday, warning of thunderstorms, wind speeds up to 50 km/h, and heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Widespread Rain to Intensify Further in the Coming Days

After a brief lull earlier this June, the monsoon has returned with full force across the state, with widespread rainfall recorded on Thursday night and Friday morning. Thunderstorms and gusty winds accompanied the showers in some regions. The IMD has also predicted further intensification of the monsoon in the coming days, with increased rainfall expected in Konkan, Western Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha. An Orange Alert has been extended from June 14 to 17 for the rest of Maharashtra, including Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune (including ghat areas), Kolhapur (ghat areas), and Satara.