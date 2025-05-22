Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert For Raigad and Ratnagiri, Orange For Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar For May 22-25

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for a number of Maharashtra districts, predicting severe weather conditions for the next five days beginning Thursday, May 22, 2025, including thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Districts like Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Palghar are expected to see exceptionally heavy rainfall and strong gusts of 50–60 kmph, per the IMD bulletin issued at 2:03 PM. Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar are under an orange alert for severe to very heavy rainfall on May 23 and 24. A red alert for May 23 has been issued for the Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, signifying a strong likelihood of extremely heavy rains and severe weather. Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning are predicted to persist through May 26 in various areas, including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nasik, and Sindhudurg.

Thunderstorms with lightning, heavy rain, and strong winds are predicted to hit Mumbai on May 22. On May 23 and 24, the intensity of the rain is predicted to increase to extremely heavy levels. After that, moderate rain is predicted. A "Very Likely" probability warning has been issued by the IMD for every day, meaning that the forecasted weather patterns are highly likely to occur.

How Will This Weather Change Impact?

Potential lightning strikes that could harm brittle plants or buildings

Power outages (localised)

Damage to horticulture, plantations, and standing crops

In rural places, minor structural damage

Farmers are especially urged to finish harvesting mature crops right now and refrain from additional watering because strong winds and rain can harm crops and stored produce.

This widespread notice comes after a cyclonic circulation above Haryana and an east-west trough that runs over North India contributed to an increase in monsoon activity. The region is becoming unstable as a result of the system's absorption of moisture from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. Official IMD bulletins and local advisories are the best ways for residents in the impacted districts to stay informed. Authorities are on high alert, but no significant disruptions have been recorded as of now.