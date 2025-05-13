Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad as Rainfall With Lightning To Hit Several Districts Today

The Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that there is a possibility of thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph in the Konkan-Goa region for a few hours. IMD issued a yellow alert for Tuesday, May 13, predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds of 30 40 kmph at isolated places of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nasik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Latur, Akola, Amaravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Washim and Yavatmal. However, the weather in Mumbai is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day, with some clearer hours in the morning.

The IMD predicted Light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers and gusty winds of 50-60 kmph are likely to occur in North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada districts for a few hours. The weather department issued an orange alert for Ahilyanagar, Pune, Ghats of Pune, Ghats of Kolhapur, Kolhapur, Satara, Ghats of Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Beed and Dharashiv as thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds (50- 60 kmph) at isolated places in these districts today.

The weather department said thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are possible in some parts of South Madhya Maharashtra. According to the IMD, a newly active western disturbance may bring rain to central India within the next 24 hours, and a similar situation is expected in the state.

With a low-pressure area active from the central Arabian Sea to Saurashtra in Gujarat, Maharashtra is witnessing good pre-monsoon rainfall. Another south-west low-pressure area is active from Marathwada to north Karnataka and from Tamil Nadu to the Gulf of Mannar, creating a conducive environment for rainfall in the state.

Ongoing unseasonal rains have already caused extensive damage to agricultural crops across the state. In Nashik district, vegetable crops—including pomegranates, grapes, and harvested onions—are likely to suffer damage. Since the beginning of May, rains have led to substantial agricultural losses. Four people have died due to rain-related incidents in the state, and reports indicate animal casualties in Marathwada.

The southwest monsoon has begun to advance over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and monsoon rains are expected to reach the islands by Tuesday. After this, the monsoon winds will begin moving toward Maharashtra and are expected to reach the state by around June 6.