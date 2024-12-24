Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Several Districts As Rain With Thunderstorms Predicted From December 26 to 28

Maharashtra is experiencing seasonal weather conditions, with minimum temperatures ranging from 18 to 20°C and maximum temperatures between 28 to 30°C. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for certain parts of the state due to the possibility of thunderstorm activity on the 26th and 27th of December.

Sunil Kamble, Director of the IMD in Mumbai, shared insights into the prevailing weather conditions. According to Kamble, the current weather is typical for this time of year, with temperatures remaining within the expected range. However, he cautioned that the upcoming days could bring about changes, including thunderstorms that might affect specific regions.

The yellow alert is a precautionary measure, urging residents and authorities to be prepared for potential weather disruptions. Kamble emphasized the importance of staying updated on weather forecasts, especially in areas prone to sudden changes in weather patterns.