Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Several Districts as Rainfall and Thunderstorms Likely on December 6

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for several districts in Maharashtra, predicting Thunderstorm

accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places.

According to the IMD, rainfall is likely in Kolhapur, the Ghats of Kolhapur, Satara, the Ghats of Satara, and Sangli. Even though winter has started in India and Maharashtra, this cold does not seem to have any expected effect. Cyclone Fengal brought major changes in the weather in the state when the cold started to take hold in November.

Due to Cyclone Fengal, which has formed in the Bay of Bengal, a warning has been given that the weather will remain cloudy in the whole of Maharashtra till December 7.