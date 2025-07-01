Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Predicts Above Normal Rainfall in July 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Maharashtra will likely receive above-normal rainfall in July 2025. In its monthly forecast, the weather department advised authorities to monitor rivers and urban areas across the state this month. The forecast map shows deep blue colour patterns, indicating that many parts of India, including Gujarat, are likely to see rainfall activity this month. According to The Times of India, rains are expected to be 106% of the normal of 280.4mm in July.

The Regional Meteorological Department of IMD in Mumbai has issued a nowcast warning for the next three to four hours on Tuesday, July 1. It expects light to moderate rain at isolated places in Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and the Ghat areas of Pune, Satara, and Nashik.

The river catchment area should be closely monitored if the above-normal rainfall activity in July over central and peninsular India, said IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. Major river basins like the Godavari and Krishna in Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, and the Mahanadi in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, with parts extending into Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, are of particular concern.

Above-normal rainfall can significantly benefit agriculture and water resources, but also brings potential risks such as flooding, landslides, surface transport disruptions, public health challenges, and ecosystem damage. To manage these risks effectively, it is essential to reinforce infrastructure, utilise IMD's early warnings, enhance surveillance and conservation efforts, and establish robust response systems in vulnerable sectors.

The maximum and minimum temperatures, respectively, for July 2025 are expected to remain normal to below normal in many regions, except northeast India and some areas of the northwest, east, and southern peninsula, where they are likely to be above normal. The model does not signal over the white shaded areas within the country's land region.

July's forecast is part of IMD's monthly rainfall outlook based on the Multi-Model Ensemble (MME) forecasting system. The advanced method utilises inputs from various coupled global climate models (CGCMs), including those developed under IMD’s Monsoon Mission Climate Forecasting System (MMCFS).

Mohapatra said Neutral El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions prevail over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and are expected to persist through the remainder of the monsoon season, according to MMCFS and other international climate models.