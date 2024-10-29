Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Predicts Dry Spell for Mumbai, Yellow Alert in Pune and 7 Districts During Diwali as Rainfall Likely

The India Meteorological Department in its recent weather forecast on Tuesday, October 29, predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds speed of 30-40kmph at isolated places in several districts of Maharashtra, including Pune during Diwali festivities between October 31 an September 1 dampening festive spirits.

According to IMD rainfall activity to witness on October 31 as weather department issued yellow alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Ghats of Pune, Ghats of Kolhapur, Kolhapur, Satara, Ghats of Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Nanded, Latur and Dharashiv.

Pune Weather Forecast

On September 1, IMD expected rains in eight districts of Maharashtra, including Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Ghats of Pune, Ghats of Kolhapur, Kolhapur, Satara and Ghats of Satara. This areas will witness rainfall with thunderstorms and possible of lighting during evening of Friday.

However, Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai as well as surrounding districts like Palghar, Thane, Nasik to witness dry weather and very likely to rain in isolated places.

According to the Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre, a low-pressure area formed after cyclonic storm Dana hit Odisha and West Bengal coasts and it is moving westward, bringing moisture-laden air into Maharashtra.