Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds; Orange Alert for Konkan, Pune, Satara Ghats

Rainfall has intensified across the state from last few days with alerts issued for multiple districts. The weather is likely to be rainy in the Konkan region. The Meteorological Department forecasts rain and strong winds in Maharashtra over the next three days. Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra are under a severe rain alert for June 18 and 19. IMD has predicted the possibility of thunderstorm with gusty winds in Vidarbha and North Maharashtra. On June 18, severe rain alerts have been issued for the entire Konkan region including Mumbai. Today (June 18), an orange rain alert has been issued for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara and Pune Ghats. There are yellow rain alerts in the entire North Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

Monsoon covers most of South and Central India, as well as Gujarat, parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. The Meteorological Department forecasts 70-130 mm of rain in Mumbai and Thane over the next 24 hours due to a low-pressure area over the eastern and eastern seas off the North Konkan coast, including Mumbai. The Regional Meteorological Center predicts rain with thunder and lightning in isolated areas of Marathwada, with winds of 40-50 kmph.

Meanwhile The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Mumbai on June 19, stating that heavy rainfall is possible. The sky will be cloudy, and rainfall is expected in isolated areas of the city. According to Mumbai's weather updates, the IMD’s Satnacruz observatory recorded the highest temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius and the lowest temperature of 26.1 degrees Celsius on June 18. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius on June 18 and a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius.

District Wise Alert for the next 5 days

For June 18 Orange alert has been issued for Palghar Thane Raigad Ratnagiri, Pune and Satara Ghat area while Yellow alert for Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur Ghat Matha, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Buldhana, Washim, Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli. There is no rain alert in the remaining areas. However, there is a possibility of light rain showers.

On June 19, the IMD has predicted an Orange Alert for the chance of rain in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, and Satara Ghats, while a Yellow Alert is in place for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, and the entire Vidarbha region. For June 20, a Yellow Alert indicates a chance of rain in Hingoli, Parbhani, Nanded, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, as well as Pune and Satara Ghats. On June 21, a Yellow Alert for heavy rain is in effect for the entire Vidarbha region, along with Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Pune and Satara Ghats.