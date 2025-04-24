Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Predicts Hot, Humid Weather Accross The State

The intensity of heatwave has increased in various parts of Maharashtra with Vidarbha recording highest temperature in Vidarbha has the highest temperature. The Meteorological Department has issued a heat wave warning for Vidarbha for the next 3 days. A yellow heat alert has been issued for the districts of Sangli, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Dharashiv, Akola. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the weather will remain hot and humid in these districts.

The minimum temperature in Mumbai is likely to be 25 degrees Celsius on April 24. While the maximum temperature in Mumbai will be 34 degrees Celsius. There will be mainly clear skies in Mumbai. Due to this, citizens may suffer from the heat. The minimum temperature in Pune is likely to be 23 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to be 40 degrees Celsius. There will be clear skies in Pune on April 24.



The minimum temperature in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be 25 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to be 42 degrees Celsius. There will be clear skies here too. The minimum temperature in Nashik (Nashik Temperature Today) will be 22 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 41 degrees Celsius. There will also be clear skies in Nashik.

The minimum temperature in Nagpur is likely to be 24 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius. A heat wave warning has been issued in Nagpur on April 24. A heat wave warning has been issued for Chandrapur, Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati and Akola districts of Vidarbha for April 24. An orange heat alert has been issued for all districts except Akola. Therefore, citizens need to be careful. The temperature has increased continuously in the month of April. The temperature is between 34 and 45 degrees Celsius in most places in the state. There is a hot and humid climate in various places. There is a heat wave in Vidarbha. Therefore, citizens should avoid going out in the afternoon if possible.