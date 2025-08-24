Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rain in Mumbai, Heavy Showers in Raigad and Pune

Maharashtra is likely to witness another round of intense rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing warnings for multiple districts. According to forecasts, Raigad, Pune, the Western Ghats of Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur are expected to receive heavy showers accompanied by thunder and lightning. Meanwhile, Marathwada is also under alert, with Parbhani, Hingoli, and Nanded likely to face intense rainfall. The IMD has appealed to citizens in these areas to remain cautious while stepping out. With widespread rain activities predicted, August 24 is set to bring significant weather changes across several regions of the state.

In Mumbai city and its suburbs, skies are likely to remain overcast with spells of moderate rain throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle at 26 degrees Celsius. A yellow alert has been declared for Raigad district, highlighting the possibility of heavy rainfall in certain pockets. Pune is also likely to witness cloudy conditions with moderate rainfall in many areas. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Pune on August 24, with temperatures ranging between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has also sounded a yellow alert for Satara and Kolhapur districts, where heavy rainfall is predicted. In North Maharashtra, including Nashik, cloudy conditions are expected, but no weather alert has been issued for the region. Nashik’s maximum temperature is likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may drop to 21 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, Marathwada’s Parbhani, Hingoli, and Nanded districts remain under yellow alert, with the possibility of heavy showers. Other Marathwada districts, however, are likely to experience only cloudy weather without major rain warnings.

In Vidarbha, Nagpur is forecast to see a rise in day temperatures, with the maximum reaching up to 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum staying around 23 degrees Celsius. The skies will remain mostly cloudy, and light rain is expected in some areas. However, no weather alert has been issued for any Vidarbha district for August 24. This indicates that while central Maharashtra and Marathwada are expected to see significant rain activity, Vidarbha will mostly experience warm and humid conditions with only occasional showers. Residents have been advised to stay updated with IMD’s regular weather bulletins.