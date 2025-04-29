Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms in Parts of Vidarbha, Temperature in These Districts to Remain Above 40 Degrees Celsius

Several districts in Maharashtra will continue to experience heatwave conditions, with temperatures remaining above 40 degrees Celsius in at least 18 districts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar recorded 40.8 degrees Celsius, while Lohegaon crossed 42 degrees Celsius on Monday, April 29. Akola in the Vidarbha region reported the highest temperature in the state at 44.5 degrees Celsius. Other notable readings included Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 42.4 degrees Celsius, with Yavatmal and Amravati also recording extreme heat.

The IMD forecast suggests a slight relief in the coming days, with maximum temperatures expected to drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius across the state over the next five days. In particular, Vidarbha is likely to receive some respite, as thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40–50 km/h) are expected in isolated areas of Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, and Yavatmal.

मध्य महाराष्ट्र आणि मराठवाड्यातील जिल्ह्यांमध्ये तुरळक ठिकाणी उष्ण आणि दमट परिस्थिती राहण्याची शक्यता आहे.



विदर्भातील जिल्ह्यांमध्ये तुरळक ठिकाणी विजांच्या कडकडाटासह वादळे आणि हलक्या ते मध्यम स्वरूपाच्या पावसासह ताशी ४०-५० किमी वेगाने वारे वाहण्याची शक्यता आहे. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) April 29, 2025

However, other parts of the state, including Pune, are unlikely to see any rainfall in the coming days. The local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs predicts mostly clear skies over the next 24 hours, with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 34 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Additionally, hot and humid conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, and Nanded. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Bhandara and Chandrapur, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds (50–60 km/h), and hail at isolated places.