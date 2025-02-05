Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Warns of Increasing Heat Amid Cloudy Conditions in Mumbai

Maharashtra has been experiencing fluctuating temperatures, with a heatwave setting in since the beginning of February. Over the past few days, the winter chill has almost vanished across the state, except for a brief drop in temperature during early mornings. As a result, both maximum and minimum temperatures have been steadily rising.

The maximum temperature in Vidarbha has soared to 37 degrees Celsius, while Ratnagiri in the Konkan region has recorded 36 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai and its suburbs, along with other coastal areas of the state, are likely to experience increased cloud cover, leading to a further rise in temperature.

Cyclonic winds are currently active over Rajasthan and adjoining areas, while a low-pressure area persists over the southeast Arabian Sea. Additionally, cyclonic activity is influencing Gujarat. As a result, Vidarbha is expected to bear the brunt of the rising temperatures over the next 24 hours, with Wardha, Amravati, and Washim recording 37 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, the state's minimum temperature is expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius.