Maharashtra Weather Update: Light Drizzles in Mumbai, Raigad; Thunderstorms Likely in Marathwada, Vidarbha

Maharashtra witnessed an early onset of the monsoon this year, with heavy rainfall hitting the state towards the end of May. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the monsoon arrived on May 26, earlier than usual, bringing relief from the scorching summer. However, after the initial showers, there was a brief dry spell across many regions. Now, the IMD has once again predicted rainfall across several districts of the state, including Mumbai, Raigad, Konkan, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Central Maharashtra. Cloudy skies are expected in Mumbai and surrounding suburbs, with a possibility of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

Light Showers Likely in Mumbai and Raigad

Mumbai and Raigad are likely to witness light rainfall today. According to IMD, some parts of Raigad may experience light showers over the next 3 to 4 hours. The forecast suggests overcast conditions in Mumbai, with occasional thunderclaps and scattered rainfall.

Thunderstorms in Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Central Maharashtra

In interior parts of the state—namely Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha—IMD has issued warnings of isolated thunderstorms, strong winds, and light to moderate rainfall. These weather conditions are expected to continue intermittently over the next few days from June 6 onwards.

Gusty Winds and Showers Expected in Konkan

The Konkan region, including coastal districts, is also expected to receive rain. Some areas may witness thunderstorms and gusty winds, along with light to moderate showers on June 6. Residents are advised to stay alert as weather conditions may change rapidly in coastal zones.

Pune Breaks 64-Year Rainfall Record

In an unusual development, Pune recorded the highest May rainfall in over six decades. By May 31, the city had received 257.9 mm of rain, surpassing the previous record of 148.8 mm set in May 1961 at Shivajinagar. The early monsoon and favorable atmospheric conditions contributed to this unexpected rainfall surge.

Looking ahead, the IMD has forecast 106% of the long-period average (LPA) rainfall for the June to September monsoon season in Maharashtra. This revised forecast comes after the earlier April estimate of 105% rainfall. The update reflects expectations of a robust monsoon season, not just in Maharashtra, but across most parts of India. With predictions of widespread and above-average rainfall, authorities and residents alike are preparing for a strong monsoon season that could boost agriculture but also demands preparedness for potential weather-related disruptions.