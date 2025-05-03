Maharashtra Weather Update: Nagpur and Other Vidarbha Districts Brace for Unseasonal Rains; IMD Issues Yellow and Orange Alerts

Maharashtra Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Nagpur and other districts in the Nagpur division. The department has also predicted rain with wind and hail in some districts of eastern Vidarbha over the next few days. On May 3, Nagpur witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by hailstorms. This provided some relief to the residents of the city who had been suffering from the intense heat. The Nagpur meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for the city for the next two to three days.

In Bhand.ara, 5 mm of rain was recorded on Thursday, bringing the temperature in the district down to 36°C. While Vidarbha is currently enduring a harsh summer, the meteorological department has warned of unseasonal rains in the region. Authorities have urged residents to remain alert.

The unseasonal rains have raised concerns among farmers as temperatures in many districts of Vidarbha have touched 45°C. The rains could cause damage to crops, and authorities have been advised to take preventive measures.

According to the IMD, districts such as Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara, Chandrapur, and Nagpur have been warned of storms and rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for these districts today. Due to the possibility of thunderstorms, residents have been advised to stay indoors