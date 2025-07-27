Maharashtra Weather Update: Pune and Satara Ghats Brace for Heavy Rainfall, IMD Issues Alert for 17 Districts

Heavy rainfall is forecasted across Maharashtra today, leading the Meteorological Department to issue alerts for 17 districts. Over the past three days, the state has witnessed continuous rain with varying intensity—some regions faced torrential downpours, while others saw lighter, moderate showers. However, a slight relief is expected as the rain intensity is predicted to reduce by July 27. As of 9 AM, Mumbai reported light rainfall with temperatures at 29°C, humidity levels at 84%, and wind speeds reaching 35 km/h. The city’s temperatures are ranging steadily between 27°C and 29°C, with light rain likely to persist throughout the week.

The coastal city of Mumbai is likely to remain humid with intermittent light rainfall, typical for this season. Although steady light rain is predicted, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for certain parts of the city and districts including Palghar, Thane, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg due to chances of isolated heavy showers. Raigad has been placed under an orange alert, indicating a more serious risk of heavy to very heavy rain. Meanwhile, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, and Solapur are expected to experience light to moderate rain, with heavier rainfall forecasted in the Ghat areas of Pune and Satara.

An orange alert has been issued for the Ghats of Pune and Satara due to the likelihood of heavy rainfall, while the Ghats of Kolhapur remain under a yellow alert. In the Marathwada region, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Parbhani are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by breezy winds. However, districts such as Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, and Dharashiv are expected to get only light rain. In northern Maharashtra, areas like Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik, Jalgaon, and Ahilyanagar are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, with a specific heavy rain warning issued for Nashik’s Ghat sections.

In eastern Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region, several districts have been placed under caution due to expected severe weather. Akola, Amravati, and Buldhana may face intense rainfall, gusty winds, and isolated thunderstorms. Similar weather conditions have been predicted for Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal. Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert and take necessary precautions, especially in regions under orange or yellow alerts. The overall monsoon pattern across the state points toward a mixed bag of light, moderate, and localized heavy rain events, with continued atmospheric instability keeping rainfall activity active in most regions.