Maharashtra Weather Update: Rain Forecast for Pune, Kolhapur, and Nashik Amid Cooling Temperatures

Winter is currently being felt across most of Maharashtra. Despite sunny afternoons, there is a noticeable chill in the air. Temperatures are fluctuating statewide, with the meteorological department predicting rain in some areas starting Thursday. While the overall weather remains dry, light rainfall is expected in isolated parts of Pune, Satara, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Solapur districts from Thursday (14th). Kolhapur and Sangli districts have been issued a yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall. On Friday (15th), moderate to heavy rainfall is anticipated in parts of Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Satara, and Sangli.

Two days ago, Nashik recorded the state's lowest minimum temperature, dropping below 14°C, while Pune recorded a minimum of 17.1°C on Tuesday, the lowest for that day. In North and West Maharashtra, including Ahilyanagar, Jalgaon, Mahabaleshwar, Nanded, Nandurbar, Nashik, Parbhani, Satara, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, temperatures have significantly dropped. However, the rest of the state is still awaiting a severe cold spell.

Also Read: Delhi Air Pollution: Smog Engulfs Capital as Air Quality Drops to 'Very Poor' at 361

The minimum temperature in Marathwada is around 17°C, while in the Konkan region, it is about 19°C. In Vidarbha, minimum temperatures range between 16 and 20°C, indicating that intense cold has yet to arrive.

Minimum Temperatures Across Maharashtra:

- Pune: 17.1°C

- Mumbai: 24.5°C

- Ahilyanagar: 17.4°C

- Jalgaon: 17.7°C

- Kolhapur: 20.2°C

- Mahabaleshwar: 15.9°C

- Nashik: 18.9°C

- Beed: 18.0°C

- Nagpur: 19.0°C