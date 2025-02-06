Maharashtra Weather Update: Temperature Soars to 37 Degrees Celsius, IMD Predicts Further Rise in Coming Days

The Maharashtra state has been experiencing a rise in temperatures, with the mercury reaching 37 degrees Celsius since the beginning of February, signaling the onset of a heat wave. While northern states continue to grapple with a cold wave, most districts in Central India and Maharashtra are witnessing a steady withdrawal of cold. Consequently, both maximum and minimum temperatures are on the rise.

The temperature has soared to 36 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state, with Akola recording the highest at 37 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, while the mercury is rapidly approaching the 40s, both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to continue rising in the coming days.

Maharashtra's weather is currently influenced by winds blowing from the north of Gujarat. The cloudy conditions are also returning to normal, as the low-pressure belt active over the Arabian Sea has cleared. With these changes occurring in the first week of February, there is growing concern about how extreme the weather and summer could become in March, April, and even May.