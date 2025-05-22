Maharashtra Weather Update: Thunderstorms With Rain and Gusty Winds Likely in Pune, Raigad and Other Districts in Next 3–4 Hours

Maharashtra Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department, Mumbai, has issued a warning of thunderstorms with moderate rain and wind speeds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour on Thursday, May 22, 2025. These conditions are expected at isolated places in Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, and Satara districts over the next three to four hours. Residents are advised to exercise caution while venturing outdoors.

On Wednesday, heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds caused widespread disruption across Mumbai. Areas such as Borivali, Jogeshwari, Dahisar, Kandivali, Vikhroli, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Worli, Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, and Byculla witnessed intense showers. Waterlogging was reported in low-lying parts of Dahisar. The Andheri subway was closed due to water accumulation. In Kandivali, water entered the vegetable market at Gandhi Nagar. Traffic slowed down significantly on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road in the eastern suburbs. Commuters travelling in BEST buses faced delays and inconvenience. In Navi Mumbai, authorities reported three incidents of tree falls. Rainfall in Thane began around 4 p.m. and intensified after 6 p.m. The downpour disrupted life in Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Ambernath, Badlapur, and nearby areas. Traffic was severely affected on the Thane-Belapur and Sion-Panvel highways.

Raigad district also experienced heavy rainfall. Alibag and Murud talukas were among the worst affected. Power outages were reported in several villages due to the intense downpour.