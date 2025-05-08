Maharashtra Weather Update: Unseasonal Rain and Strong Winds to Continue in Several Parts of State; Hailstorms Likely in Central Regions

Maharashtra Weather Update: The spell of unseasonal rainfall lashing Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra is expected to continue on Thursday, according to weather experts. Heavy showers accompanied by strong winds are likely in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while hailstorms may occur in some areas of Central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Meteorologist Krishnanand Hosalikar said that the intensity of the rain will remain unchanged on Thursday. Weather researcher Athreya Shetty added that the possibility of hailstorm persists in South Maharashtra. He also said that rainfall over Mumbai is likely to subside after Friday.

Meteorologist Manikrao Khule noted that due to unseasonal weather conditions, maximum afternoon temperatures have dropped by two to four degrees Celsius below average across most parts of the state, excluding the Konkan region. As a result, the heat is not being felt severely during the day.

Minimum temperatures recorded early in the morning were also lower by two to six degrees compared to the average. The drop was most notable in regions including Jalgaon by 6.5 degrees, Alibag by 5.8, Dahanu by 5.2, Colaba by 3.7 and Santacruz by 2.4. In Vidarbha, barring Chandrapur, the temperature dipped by four to six degrees. In Marathwada, excluding Dharashiv, the fall ranged between three and five degrees.

These cooler temperatures are expected to persist until May 12. The rainfall has also brought relief to the Mumbai region with noticeably cooler conditions.

Maximum temperature deviations from average included Jalgaon down by 4.8 degrees, Wardha by 4.5, Parbhani by 3.9, Amravati by 3.7, Chandrapur by 3.6, Nagpur by 3.4 and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by 3.2.