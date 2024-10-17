Maharashtra Weather Update: Yellow Alert Issued as Northeast Monsoon Brings Continued Rain

Southwest monsoon has officially come to a close in the state, signaling the end of the retreating rainfall season. However, it is noteworthy that considerable rainfall continues to affect the region. The onset of the northeast monsoon has now been observed, particularly impacting Tamil Nadu and the surrounding areas.

Meteorological forecasts suggest that this rainy spell will persist across the state for the next four days, bringing further precipitation. The current rainfall, which continues unabated despite the withdrawal of the monsoon, is primarily attributed to the influence of winds and heat emanating from the Bay of Bengal.

According to predictions from the weather department, many districts are expected to experience substantial rainfall, although there are a few exceptions to this trend. A yellow alert indicating the possibility of rain has been issued for all districts except for Palghar, Nandurbar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Jalgaon, Buldhana, Akola, Nagpur, and Bhandara on October 18. This alert will be extended to include most of the remaining districts on October 19 and 20, though some areas in Vidarbha, northern Maharashtra, and specific parts of Marathwada will be exempt.

As we approach October 21, forecasts indicate that rainfall is likely to diminish somewhat, resulting in a yellow alert being applicable only for districts that are situated near central Maharashtra. This evolving weather pattern highlights the dynamic nature of rainfall in the region, as well as the variability that can occur even after the primary monsoon season has officially ended.